Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.