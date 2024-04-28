Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 357 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 18.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Raymond James by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.1 %

RJF opened at $121.86 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

