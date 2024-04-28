Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Decreases By 55.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Up 4.1 %
WuXi AppTec stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.02.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.