Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Decreases By 55.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Up 4.1 %

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

