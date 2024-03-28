Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 26,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,422. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.