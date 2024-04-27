4,429 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. 832,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

