WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.85.

NYSE:NOW opened at $722.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

