First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $335.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $332.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.