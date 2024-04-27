Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.32 on Friday, hitting $918.97. The stock had a trading volume of 865,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,430. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $955.61 and its 200-day moving average is $804.52.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

