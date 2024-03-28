Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.70. The company had a trading volume of 268,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

