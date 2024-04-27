Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Roku stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

