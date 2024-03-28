Well Done LLC Has $295,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 586,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

