OP Bancorp (OPBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 42,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,204. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $48,894.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,274. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

