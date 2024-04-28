Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWTFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Euro Tech Company Profile



Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

