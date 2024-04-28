Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.82.
Euro Tech Company Profile
