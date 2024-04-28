Raymond James Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 6.3 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.