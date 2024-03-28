Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,408 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,704 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 444.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 891,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.