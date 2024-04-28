authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Major Shareholder Purchases $82,200.00 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 10,500 shares of authID stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $80,745.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 2,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,750.00.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $7.52 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in authID by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

