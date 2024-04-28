Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Purchases $999,207.54 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of Biohaven stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

