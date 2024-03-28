Noble Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

