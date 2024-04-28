Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,442 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $73,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

