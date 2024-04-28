Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,040,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $53,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

