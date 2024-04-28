Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 866 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.20% of Generac worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Generac by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.