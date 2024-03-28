Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $415.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

