Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $71,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

