Truist Financial Corp Has $64.25 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Crown worth $64,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

