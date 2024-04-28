Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $55,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $182.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.84 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.