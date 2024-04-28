Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 4,807 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Winmark were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Winmark by 24.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Winmark by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $360.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.85. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $308.92 and a twelve month high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

