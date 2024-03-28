Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 29th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
