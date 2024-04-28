Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 23.34%.

NYSE EW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,164. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

