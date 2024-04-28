First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.
First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.
First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.
First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
