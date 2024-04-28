WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.33 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. The company had a trading volume of 427,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,318. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock worth $6,281,961 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

