FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

FE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,779. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.