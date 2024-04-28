Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $5.97 on Friday, hitting $250.95. The stock had a trading volume of 770,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average of $251.39. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.43.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

