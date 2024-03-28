Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 206,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,707. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.