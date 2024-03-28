Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

