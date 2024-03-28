Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Stryker by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.91. 456,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.23. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

