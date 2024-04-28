Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWV traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.72. 103,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.48.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

