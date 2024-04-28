Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2,068.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. 3,049,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

