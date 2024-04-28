Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 394 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.93. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

