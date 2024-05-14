McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 3,697 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 208,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 58,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Comcast by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 28,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 443,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,446,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. 18,405,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

