Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Trimmed by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.58. 158,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

