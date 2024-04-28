6,584 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,584 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL remained flat at $73.27 during midday trading on Friday. 3,880,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

