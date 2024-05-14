Telsey Advisory Group Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Get Under Armour alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UAA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. 8,247,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,100. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.