MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.93. 2,694,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

