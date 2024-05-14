Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Jonestrading

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

GHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.