Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Jonestrading

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHIFree Report) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

GHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

