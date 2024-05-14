TD Cowen Boosts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $76.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.63. 321,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,133. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

