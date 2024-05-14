Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

SPB traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. 488,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,297. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

