Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,337.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $619.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,167.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $628.47 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

