Mizuho Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $15.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. Benchmark upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,642,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,126. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 180,800.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,395,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 205,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

