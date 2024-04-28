Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Kirby Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $4,932,521 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

