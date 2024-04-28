CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $304.07. 2,007,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

